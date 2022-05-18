Broken-down lorry causes delays off A14 in Bury St Edmunds

The broken-down lorry is causing delays off the A14 in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: NSRAPT

A broken-down lorry is causing delays on a road from the A14 into Bury St Edmunds.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) was called to the incident at the Rougham Hill junction with Sicklesmere Road shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday.

@NSRAPT currently with broken down HGV on Rougham Hill junction with Sicklesmere Road delays on approach from Sainsburys roundabout and #A14 entering #BuryStEdmunds #PC1815 pic.twitter.com/2OhlWFKPGj — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 18, 2022

According to the AA traffic map, the broken-down HGV is causing traffic to build up as far back as the slip road for junction 44 on the A14.

NSRAPT posted on Twitter to warn drivers to expect delays in the area.

