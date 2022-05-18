News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Broken-down lorry causes delays off A14 in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:53 AM May 18, 2022
The broken-down lorry is causing delays off the A14 in Bury St Edmunds

The broken-down lorry is causing delays off the A14 in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: NSRAPT

A broken-down lorry is causing delays on a road from the A14 into Bury St Edmunds.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) was called to the incident at the Rougham Hill junction with Sicklesmere Road shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday.

According to the AA traffic map, the broken-down HGV is causing traffic to build up as far back as the slip road for junction 44 on the A14.

NSRAPT posted on Twitter to warn drivers to expect delays in the area.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The Kitchen@Martello Park, Felixstowe, has opened its doors

East Suffolk Council

Striking new seafront café opens its doors to customers after two-year wait

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
This four-bedroom coastguards cottage with a sea view is for sale for £295k

Coastguard

Four-bedroom cottage on Dunwich clifftops for sale for £295k

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A spectacular bolt of lightning ove the Suffolk coast as a huge thunderstorm brought an end to the s

Essex Live News

Thunderstorm warning issued for East of England

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon