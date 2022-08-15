Driver stopped as car left in dangerous condition after hitting deer

The car was stopped by police in west Suffolk - Credit: NSRAPT

A driver was pulled over by police as their car was in a dangerous condition after hitting a deer in west Suffolk.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) pulled over the vehicle in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday evening.

Vehicle stopped in @BuryStEdsPolice #BuryStEdmunds. The front of the car is BUCKled after hitting a deer. Numerous sharp edges making it dangerous to other road users.

Posting on Twitter, NSRAPT said the car was left with "numerous sharp edges" and was not in a safe state to drive after the incident.

The driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report and ordered to fix the damage.