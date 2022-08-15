News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver stopped as car left in dangerous condition after hitting deer

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:30 AM August 15, 2022
The car was stopped by police in west Suffolk

The car was stopped by police in west Suffolk

A driver was pulled over by police as their car was in a dangerous condition after hitting a deer in west Suffolk.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) pulled over the vehicle in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday evening.

Posting on Twitter, NSRAPT said the car was left with "numerous sharp edges" and was not in a safe state to drive after the incident.

The driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report and ordered to fix the damage.

