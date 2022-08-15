Driver stopped as car left in dangerous condition after hitting deer
Published: 8:30 AM August 15, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
A driver was pulled over by police as their car was in a dangerous condition after hitting a deer in west Suffolk.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) pulled over the vehicle in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday evening.
Posting on Twitter, NSRAPT said the car was left with "numerous sharp edges" and was not in a safe state to drive after the incident.
The driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report and ordered to fix the damage.