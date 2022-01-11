Emergency road closure put in place after burst water main near Thurston

An emergency road closure has been put in place while Anglian Water work to fix a burst water main - Credit: Google Maps

An emergency road closure has been put in place near Bury St Edmunds while engineers fix a burst water main.

Homes in Thurston and Pakenham were left little or no water this morning after a water main near the A143 burst.

Engineers from Anglian Water have since isolated the issue and water supplies have been restored.

However, an emergency road closure will be put in place so that the pipe can be fully repaired.

Thurston Road, near the A143, is expected to be closed until the beginning of next week while the works are carried out.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: “Our teams have isolated a burst water main which has affected customers in Thurston and Pakenham this morning and we can confirm that all supplies have now been restored.

"We will now be looking to repair the pipe, and in order to keep our people and other road users safe, we will need to close a section of Thurston Road while we carry out this emergency work, with a full diversion in place.

"We hope to have the road fully reopened by the beginning of next week, and we would like to apologise to customers who have been affected.”

