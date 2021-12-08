News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver fails to stop at crash as cyclist left with broken elbow in Bury

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:40 PM December 8, 2021
A cyclist has been left with cuts and bruises and a broken elbow after a crash in Bury St Edmunds

Police are appealing for help to find a driver who failed to stop after a crash which left a cyclist with a broken elbow in Bury St Edmunds. 

Officers attended the crash at the roundabout in Southgate Road at 7.30am on Thursday, December 2. 

A spokesman for Bury St Edmunds police said: "A car knocked a cyclist off his bike, failed stop, leaving the cyclist with a broken elbow, multiple cuts and bruises."

Anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact PC 1704 Tim Bond at Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101. 

Bury St Edmunds News

