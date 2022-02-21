Two vehicles stuck in water after road near Nowton Park floods

Two vehicles have become stuck after a Bury St Edmunds road has flooded - Credit: Ian Everett

A van and a car have become stuck in water after a road in Bury St Edmunds has flooded.

Nowton Road, near Nowton Park has become flooded after days of bad weather.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Suffolk today as Storm Franklin is expected to bring winds of around 55mph-65mph today.

In a statement on Facebook Nowton Park has advised people that the flooding on the road is beyond the park entrance, if you are coming from the Bury St Edmunds direction.

People are being urged to drive with caution as winds as set to continue throughout the day.

People are also being advised to only travel today if their journey is absolutely essential due to high winds as a result of Strom Franklin.

