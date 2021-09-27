Ambulance crews called to two vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds

Published: 12:21 PM September 27, 2021

Two cars have crashed near Bury St Edmunds with emergency services called to the scene - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

Two cars have crashed at an 'accident blackspot' near Bury St Edmunds — with minor injuries possibly being reported.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at the Fishwick Corner crossroads in Rougham to reports of a crash involving a Ford Focus and a Skoda Koroq at 9.45am this morning.

Ambulance crews were also called to the scene what are thought to be minor injuries have been reported.

Recovery teams arrived at 10.51am, and a spokesman for Suffolk police said there was no mention of a road closure or the road being blocked.

The crossroads is considered an accident blackspot and in 2020 plans were submitted to ease problems at the junction.