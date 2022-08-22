Road blocked after car and van crash in Felixstowe
Published: 8:47 PM August 22, 2022
Updated: 8:49 PM August 22, 2022
- Credit: Submitted
A road is blocked after a car and van crashed in Felixstowe.
Emergency services remain on scene on Langer Road.
The collision happened at about 6.45pm.
Suffolk Fire Service attended with appliances from Ipswich East and two from Felixstowe assisting.
An ambulance has also been called.
The junction with Beach Station Road remains closed as of 8.30pm.
There are heavy delays along the surrounding roads following the crash.
Beach Station Road, Walton Avenue and Langer Road are congested with traffic.