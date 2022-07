A car crashed into two stationary vehicles in Great Conrad. - Credit: Google

A man was taken to hospital after a car crashed into two stationary vehicles.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, at around 1.24am, in Canhams Road, Great Cornard.

Two fire crews from Sudbury and Long Melton were also called to the scene.

A male occupant sustained minor injuries.

He was then taken to hospital.