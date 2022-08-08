Car on its side after colliding with parked vehicles in west Suffolk town

The crash happened in Crockfords Road in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A car is on its side after colliding with parked vehicles in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called just before 10.10am to Crockfords Road in the town.

According to Cambridgeshire police, one car collided with several parked vehicles in the road.

Two fire appliances are in attendance and a spokesman for Suffolk County Council said the car was "on its side" as a result of the crash.

An ambulance is also at the scene, though the extent of any injuries is "unclear" at this stage, police said.