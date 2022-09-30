Power line down after car crashes into ditch

A car has ended up in a ditch after crashing into a power line on a busy road between Ipswich and Hadleigh.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A1071 near Hintlesham Hall at about 10.20am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that a power cable has come down and a car has ended up in a ditch as a result of the crash.

One person has suffered injuries but the extent of them is not yet clear, the spokesman added.

According to UK Power Networks website no homes have been affected by the fallen power line.

The road is reportedly clear but according to the AA Traffic Map there are delays in the area.