Driver taken to hospital after crashing into wall

Published: 3:58 PM June 16, 2021

The car crashed into the wall in Stowmarket early on Wednesday morning - Credit: Stephen Baker

One person has been taken to hospital after crashing into a wall in Stowmarket.

Police were called to the scene of the collision in Ipswich Road at 5.30am Wednesday, June 16, after receiving reports that a car had collided with a brick wall.

The East of England Ambulance Service was also called to assist.

One eyewitness reported seeing the car "more or less on its side", half-way up the wall.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the driver was taken to hospital by ambulance for a check-up.

They are not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.



