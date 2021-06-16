Driver taken to hospital after crashing into wall
Published: 3:58 PM June 16, 2021
- Credit: Stephen Baker
One person has been taken to hospital after crashing into a wall in Stowmarket.
Police were called to the scene of the collision in Ipswich Road at 5.30am Wednesday, June 16, after receiving reports that a car had collided with a brick wall.
The East of England Ambulance Service was also called to assist.
One eyewitness reported seeing the car "more or less on its side", half-way up the wall.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the driver was taken to hospital by ambulance for a check-up.
They are not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.
