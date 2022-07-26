News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver trapped in car after crashing into tree off A12 in east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:26 AM July 26, 2022
A car has collided with a tree on the A12 near Saxmundham

A car has collided with a tree on the A12 near Saxmundham - Credit: Google Maps

A driver is trapped in a car after crashing into a tree off the A12 in east Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway near Saxmundham at the Aldeburgh turn-off shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, a car left the road and hit a tree.

Two fire engines are in attendance to help remove the person from the vehicle.

An ambulance has also been called to the scene, but the driver's condition is not known at this time.

The AA traffic map is showing building traffic in both directions in the area.

A12
Suffolk Live News
Saxmundham News

