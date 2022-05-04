Car bursts into flames in layby on A12
Published: 12:59 PM May 4, 2022
- Credit: Kayleigh Chaplin
A car has burst into flames on the A12 near Woodbridge in east Suffolk.
The vehicle, sitting in a layby near Marlesford, was photographed engulfed in a fireball earlier this morning.
Firefighters from the Woodbridge station responded to the incident, getting the call out to the blaze at 11.18am.
There were concerns that the fire could potentially spread by igniting nearby bushes.
The firefighters tackled the blaze, calling a stop to the incident at 12.39pm.
No one was injured during the incident.
