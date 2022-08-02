News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car bursts into flames close to crop field in west Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:34 PM August 2, 2022
This car fire happened in Hundon near Haverhill

This car fire happened in Hundon near Haverhill - Credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Firefighters tackled a car blaze that started next to a crop field in west Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to Barnadiston Road in Hundon shortly before 7am on Saturday.

According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the car fire had broken out close to a nearby standing crop field, grass verge and stable.

However, the crew, dispatched from Clare, extinguished the blaze before further damage could occur.

A stop call was made a short while later at 7.51am.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council confirmed there were no reported injuries in the incident.

