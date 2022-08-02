Car bursts into flames close to crop field in west Suffolk
Published: 12:34 PM August 2, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Firefighters tackled a car blaze that started next to a crop field in west Suffolk.
Emergency services were called to Barnadiston Road in Hundon shortly before 7am on Saturday.
According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the car fire had broken out close to a nearby standing crop field, grass verge and stable.
However, the crew, dispatched from Clare, extinguished the blaze before further damage could occur.
A stop call was made a short while later at 7.51am.
A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council confirmed there were no reported injuries in the incident.