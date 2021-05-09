Car on its side in middle of roundabout after crash outside Tesco

Published: 10:36 AM May 9, 2021

The car tipped on its side after a crash with another vehicle near Tesco - Credit: Fiona Pilcher

A car has tipped onto its side and is partially blocking a roundabout outside Tesco in Haverhill after a crash involving two vehicles.

Suffolk police were called to the scene at 9.29am this morning, after a car flipped onto its side during a crash with another vehicle — it is currently on its side in the middle of the roundabout in Cangle Road.

An ambulance was called as a precaution, however there are no reported injuries from the crash.

Recovery was called for the car at 9.44am and police are staying on scene until it arrives.

Traffic is building up in Wratting Road on the approach.