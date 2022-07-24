Driver treated after car leaves road and flips onto its roof

A driver suffered minor injuries after their car veered off the A14 and ended up flipped on its roof in a field after a tyre burst - Credit: Google

A driver suffered minor injuries after a car went off the road and ended up flipped on its roof in a field after a tyre burst.

The crash happened on the A14 near Coddenham at about 9pm on Saturday (July 23).

The tyre blew out while the car was travelling eastbound between junction 50 and 51.

The car then veered off the road into a field and ended upside down.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at the roadside by ambulance crews.

Three Suffolk Fire Service appliances attended from Princes Street, Needham Market and Stowmarket.