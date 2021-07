Published: 1:45 PM July 20, 2021

Police were called to a collison on the A14 at Newmarket (file image) - Credit: Google Maps

A car crashed into the central reservation on the A14 at Newmarket today.

Police were called just before 11.50am to the single-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway.

There were no injuries and the road was clear by 12.20pm.