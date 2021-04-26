News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on A14 after car and lorry collide at Copdock Interchange

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:14 AM April 26, 2021    Updated: 8:17 AM April 26, 2021
Police are at the scene of the crash Picture: GOOGLE

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the collision - Credit: Archant

A lane of the A14 has been closed after a car and lorry collided at the Copdock Interchange outside of Ipswich.

The incident happened shortly before 7.20am on Monday, Suffolk police said.

Officers remain on the scene and have closed one lane of the eastbound carriageway.

Recovery for the vehicles has been called.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.

You may also want to watch:

The AA is suggesting traffic is building on the A14 and in Ipswich as a result of the incident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub
  2. 2 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia
  3. 3 Pub could reopen as Toby Carvery or Harvester
  1. 4 Woman fights for life after being found unconscious in street
  2. 5 Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries
  3. 6 'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at Portman Road' - Cook on 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon
  4. 7 Driver arrested after woman in 70s dies in road collision
  5. 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 home draw with AFC Wimbledon
  6. 9 The oldest things in Suffolk - from schools and bridges to shops and trees
  7. 10 Delays on A14 following motorcyclist crash
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ips

Coronavirus

Ipswich Hospital confirms 'significant' Covid outbreak in past fortnight

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ben Davenport and Sam Darling in the garden of The Bull Troston

Could this pub be the hottest new place to eat in Suffolk?

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Jack Last enjoyed going on adventures and keeping active.

Family's tribute to 'always smiling' Jack after tragic death aged 27

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon