Delays on A14 after car and lorry collide at Copdock Interchange

Published: 8:14 AM April 26, 2021 Updated: 8:17 AM April 26, 2021

A lane of the A14 has been closed after a car and lorry collided at the Copdock Interchange outside of Ipswich.

The incident happened shortly before 7.20am on Monday, Suffolk police said.

Officers remain on the scene and have closed one lane of the eastbound carriageway.

Recovery for the vehicles has been called.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.

The AA is suggesting traffic is building on the A14 and in Ipswich as a result of the incident.