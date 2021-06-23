Person trapped after car flips onto roof at Hollesley
Published: 5:39 PM June 23, 2021
One person has been left trapped after a car crashed and ended up on its roof at Hollesley.
Police and fire crews were called to Poplar Farm at Hollesley following a single-vehicle crash at around 4.30pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the car had ended up on its roof in a field leaving one person trapped.
The East of England Ambulance Service has also been called to the scene.
