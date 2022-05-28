News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Driver being taken to hospital after car ends up on roof in field

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:54 PM May 28, 2022
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A driver is being taken to hospital after their car ended up on its roof in a field following a crash near Bury St Edmunds. 

Police, firefighters and paramedics are currently on the scene of the accident involving a silver Renault Laguna in Almshouse Road in Rougham. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called by the fire service to a car that ended up on its roof following a crash at 12.47pm.

"The driver is being taken to hospital as a precaution by the ambulance service."

The road is not blocked as the spokesman confirmed the car came to rest on its roof in a field off the road. 

Two Suffolk fire appliances - both from Bury St Edmunds - are currently at the scene of the incident.  

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The Old Stores cafe and shop in Tuddenham St Martin PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Food and Drink

Is this tearoom near Ipswich one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Gary Lawson and Denis Young, the new chef and landlord of The Swan in Monks Eleigh

Food and Drink

New landlord hopes to make Suffolk pub 'centre' of village community

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A video of Jonah Handy of Mildenhall CC has gone viral on social media

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Site at Gun Cotton way from above

Planning

Plans for two drive-through takeaways in Suffolk town

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon