Driver being taken to hospital after car ends up on roof in field

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A driver is being taken to hospital after their car ended up on its roof in a field following a crash near Bury St Edmunds.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are currently on the scene of the accident involving a silver Renault Laguna in Almshouse Road in Rougham.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers were called by the fire service to a car that ended up on its roof following a crash at 12.47pm.

"The driver is being taken to hospital as a precaution by the ambulance service."

The road is not blocked as the spokesman confirmed the car came to rest on its roof in a field off the road.

Two Suffolk fire appliances - both from Bury St Edmunds - are currently at the scene of the incident.

