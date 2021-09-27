News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fiat 500 on its side after crash in Woodbridge

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:27 PM September 27, 2021   
A Fiat 500 is on its side following a two vehicle crash in Woodbridge 

A Fiat 500 is on its side following a two vehicle crash in Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving two vehicles has left a Fiat 500 on its side in Woodbridge. 

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Bredfield Road just before 12.30pm today, to reports of a two vehicle collision involving a Fiat 500 and a Seat Leon. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said recovery is currently taking place and there are no reports of any injuries. 

It is also understood that the road is not blocked. 

Suffolk Live
Woodbridge News

