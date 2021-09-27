Fiat 500 on its side after crash in Woodbridge

Published: 2:27 PM September 27, 2021

A Fiat 500 is on its side following a two vehicle crash in Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving two vehicles has left a Fiat 500 on its side in Woodbridge.

Police were called to the scene of the crash in Bredfield Road just before 12.30pm today, to reports of a two vehicle collision involving a Fiat 500 and a Seat Leon.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said recovery is currently taking place and there are no reports of any injuries.

It is also understood that the road is not blocked.