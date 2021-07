Published: 2:03 PM July 20, 2021

Police were called to a collision in Stoke-by-Nayland today (file image) - Credit: Archant

An ambulance was called after a car overturned on the B1068 at Stoke-by-Nayland today.

Police were called to the single-vehicle collision at 12.10pm.

A spokesman said injuries did not appear to be serious.

Recovery of the vehicle was being arranged and the road was expected to be closed for a short time