Truck overturns on wet, slippery road near Stowmarket

Slippery road conditions caused a car to role on to its roof near Stowmarket. - Credit: Archant

A pick-up truck rolled onto its roof near Stowmarket after slipping on wet roads.

Police were called to a single vehicle crash, involving a Mazda pick-up, at around 8.27pm tonight on Felsham Road in Rattlesden.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the roads are “extremely slippery” this evening.

Fire crews from Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds were also called to the scene.

The driver is believed to have minor injuries.

