News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Truck overturns on wet, slippery road near Stowmarket

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:44 PM November 28, 2021
Updated: 9:47 PM November 28, 2021
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Slippery road conditions caused a car to role on to its roof near Stowmarket. - Credit: Archant

A pick-up truck rolled onto its roof near Stowmarket after slipping on wet roads.

Police were called to a single vehicle crash, involving a Mazda pick-up, at around 8.27pm tonight on Felsham Road in Rattlesden. 

A Suffolk police spokesman said the roads are “extremely slippery” this evening.

Fire crews from Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds were also called to the scene. 

The driver is believed to have minor injuries.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There is a chance of snow falling in Suffolk this weekend

Suffolk Weather

Snow possible overnight as 50mph gusts set to arrive in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court

Man caught massaging woman's leg by husband viewing home CCTV

Jane Hunt

person
The property on Grimwade Street, Ipswich, is up for sale with Goldings Auctions

Suffolk Live News

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Suffolk?

Timothy Bradford

person
Julie Bailey from Tesco packing a car full of Christmas gifts.

Christmas

Evicted Suffolk family of dying child given early Christmas presents

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon