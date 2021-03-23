Published: 4:52 PM March 23, 2021

Castleton Way in Eye is blocked after the collision earlier this afternoon - Credit: Google Street View

An ambulance has been called to the scene of a collision in Eye involving a pedestrian and a car.

Police were called shortly after 3.50pm today with reports of an accident in Castleton Way. The road runs past the local school and Hartismere Hospital.

The road is currently blocked and an ambulance is on the way. The injuries are unclear at the moment but the pedestrian is believed to be conscious and breathing.



