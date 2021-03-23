News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road blocked after collision between pedestrian and car

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:52 PM March 23, 2021   
Castleton Way in Eye is blocked after the collision earlier this afternoon

Castleton Way in Eye is blocked after the collision earlier this afternoon - Credit: Google Street View

An ambulance has been called to the scene of a collision in Eye involving a pedestrian and a car.

Police were called shortly after 3.50pm today with reports of an accident in Castleton Way. The road runs past the local school and Hartismere Hospital.

The road is currently blocked and an ambulance is on the way. The injuries are unclear at the moment but the pedestrian is believed to be conscious and breathing.


