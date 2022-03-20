News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:51 PM March 20, 2022
The PetrolPrices app has revealed where the cheapest fuel is in Suffolk

The PetrolPrices app has revealed where the cheapest fuel is in Suffolk - Credit: PA

Drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump after fuel prices soared – so where is the cheapest place to fill up in Suffolk?

Data from the AA has revealed motorists have been hit by almost non-stop daily increases in fuel prices for the last six weeks, with the average price of a litre of petrol and diesel soaring by more than 19p and 27p respectively.

Latest figures show average prices are a record 165.9p per litre for petrol and 177.3p per litre for diesel.

The PetrolPrices app has collated the cost of fuel at a number of forecourts – here are some of the cheapest prices reported in Suffolk towns over the past 48 hours.

Ipswich

Morrisons, Sproughton Road

Unleaded: 162.7p

Diesel: 172.7p

Felixstowe

Esso, High Road West

Unleaded: 164.9p

Diesel: 176.9p

Petrol prices in Suffolk are high after the cost of oil surged 

Petrol prices in Suffolk are high after the cost of oil surged - Credit: PA

Woodbridge

Shell, Grove Road (A12 southbound)

Unleaded: 166.9p

Diesel: 172.9p

Stowmarket

Tesco, Cedars Park

Unleaded: 159.9p

Diesel: 172.9p

Bury St Edmunds

Tesco, St Saviours Interchange

Unleaded: 161.9p

Diesel: 173.9p

Newmarket

Tesco, Fordham Road

Unleaded: 162.9p

Diesel: 173.9p

Petrol and diesel prices have risen for weeks, the AA said

Petrol and diesel prices have risen for weeks, the AA said - Credit: PA

Sudbury

Tesco, Springlands Way

Unleaded: 161.9p

Diesel: 180.9p

Lowestoft

Carlton Colville Service Station, The Street

Unleaded: 160.9p

Diesel: 170.9p

