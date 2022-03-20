Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk
- Credit: PA
Drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump after fuel prices soared – so where is the cheapest place to fill up in Suffolk?
Data from the AA has revealed motorists have been hit by almost non-stop daily increases in fuel prices for the last six weeks, with the average price of a litre of petrol and diesel soaring by more than 19p and 27p respectively.
Latest figures show average prices are a record 165.9p per litre for petrol and 177.3p per litre for diesel.
The PetrolPrices app has collated the cost of fuel at a number of forecourts – here are some of the cheapest prices reported in Suffolk towns over the past 48 hours.
Ipswich
Morrisons, Sproughton Road
Unleaded: 162.7p
Diesel: 172.7p
Felixstowe
Esso, High Road West
Unleaded: 164.9p
Diesel: 176.9p
Woodbridge
Shell, Grove Road (A12 southbound)
Unleaded: 166.9p
Diesel: 172.9p
Stowmarket
Tesco, Cedars Park
Unleaded: 159.9p
Diesel: 172.9p
Bury St Edmunds
Tesco, St Saviours Interchange
Unleaded: 161.9p
Diesel: 173.9p
Newmarket
Tesco, Fordham Road
Unleaded: 162.9p
Diesel: 173.9p
Sudbury
Tesco, Springlands Way
Unleaded: 161.9p
Diesel: 180.9p
Lowestoft
Carlton Colville Service Station, The Street
Unleaded: 160.9p
Diesel: 170.9p