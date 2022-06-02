News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash with car

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:57 AM June 2, 2022
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after a crash in Clacton

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after a crash in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in a residential Clacton road. 

It was reported to police that a car and a motorbike were involved in a collision just before 2.55pm yesterday, Wednesday, June 1 in Olivers Road. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The motorbike rider has sustained life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment."

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while investigations were carried out. 

The road was closed until 9pm. 

Anyone who saw anything or who has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 638 of June 1. 


