News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:19 PM April 14, 2022
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Clacton this morning

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Clacton this morning - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in north Essex. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in St John's Road in Clacton at about 9.30am toda.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Our officers were called, along with our colleagues from the ambulance service to a two-vehicle collision involving a car and motorcycle. 

"The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police, quoting the incident number 249 of April 14. 

You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news. 

Essex Live News
Essex Police
Clacton-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

The A12 is currently closed in both directions following a police incident near Witham

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after police incident causes delays of 75 minutes

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Perfect Home, Secret Location, ep3. Steve Jones, Tracy Boxcer, Keith Boxcer, Polly Boxcer / outside

Suffolk Live News

'Stunning' Suffolk home features on new Channel 4 show

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Joe Bryce (Chef) and Kasey Brown will be running Woodlands Farm Shop and Café

Food and Drink

New farm shop and café opens in Hintlesham

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person