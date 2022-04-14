Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Clacton this morning - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in north Essex.

Emergency services were called to the crash in St John's Road in Clacton at about 9.30am toda.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Our officers were called, along with our colleagues from the ambulance service to a two-vehicle collision involving a car and motorcycle.

"The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police, quoting the incident number 249 of April 14.

You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

