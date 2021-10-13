News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed near town centre after sink hole appears

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:44 PM October 13, 2021   
West Avenue near Clacton town centre has been closed due to a sink hole

A road near Clacton town centre has been closed after a sink hole appeared in the road.

Essex Travel News, which is part of Essex County Council, confirmed West Avenue had been closed shortly after 4pm on Wednesday.

According to the AA Traffic Map, emergency roadworks are underway to repair the carriageway between Wash Lane and Old Road.

Motorists are still able to pass by the incident.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.

