Road closed near town centre after sink hole appears

Published: 4:44 PM October 13, 2021

West Avenue near Clacton town centre has been closed due to a sink hole - Credit: Google Maps

A road near Clacton town centre has been closed after a sink hole appeared in the road.

Essex Travel News, which is part of Essex County Council, confirmed West Avenue had been closed shortly after 4pm on Wednesday.

Clacton-on-Sea - West Avenue CLOSED at Pier Avenue as a sink hole has appeared in the road. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) October 13, 2021

According to the AA Traffic Map, emergency roadworks are underway to repair the carriageway between Wash Lane and Old Road.

Motorists are still able to pass by the incident.

