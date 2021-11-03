Road closed after crash
Published: 1:56 PM November 3, 2021
A Clacton road has been closed following a crash.
According to the AA Traffic Map, Cloes Lane in the town has been closed after a crash involving two vehicles.
It has been reported that the road has been closed in both directions from Rush Green Road to Ruaton Drive.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
Emergency services are currently working at the scene.
Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance service has been approached for comment.
