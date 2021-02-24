Village high street closed after car crashes into building

Published: 10:32 AM February 24, 2021

Haverhill police were first on the scene this morning in Clare - Credit: Suffolk police

Emergency services are on the scene of a car crash in Clare and the high street has been closed.

Suffolk police were called to the accident at 9.10am this morning to reports of a crash involving one car with two people inside.

The car was travelling along the high street before it reportedly left the road and hit a building, causing damage.

Firefighters are working to make the scene safe and the local authority has been notified about the building damage.

Police have advised drivers to find another route as it is not known yet how long the road will remain closed.



