News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Village high street closed after car crashes into building

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 10:32 AM February 24, 2021   
Haverhill police were first on the scene this morning in Clare

Haverhill police were first on the scene this morning in Clare - Credit: Suffolk police

Emergency services are on the scene of a car crash in Clare and the high street has been closed.

Suffolk police were called to the accident at 9.10am this morning to reports of a crash involving one car with two people inside.

The car was travelling along the high street before it reportedly left the road and hit a building, causing damage.

Firefighters are working to make the scene safe and the local authority has been notified about the building damage.

Police have advised drivers to find another route as it is not known yet how long the road will remain closed.


West Suffolk News
Haverhill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been backed publicly by owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football | Opinion

North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Cancer Research UK of 27-year-old hospital worker Bethan Goodey, who

Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Tracey Foulger has lost four and a half stone after suffering palpatations a few years ago. Picture

Christmas Day heart palpitations spur takeaway fan onto weight loss journey

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: 9 areas where coronavirus rates remain above national average

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon