Person taken to hospital after car hits bridge and overturns

A person has been taken to hospital after a car overturned after it hit a bridge in Coddenham - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A person has been taken to hospital after a car overturned in Coddenham.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash in Church Road at about 12.10am today, Saturday, February 5.

In a tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the car overturned after it collided with the bridge.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident but opened around two hours later.

The driver of the car has been taken to hospital for a check over.

