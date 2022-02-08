Major north Essex road blocked two lorries crash

The A120 is currently blocked after a crash involving two lorries - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A crash involving two lorries has left a key route in north Essex blocked.

Officers from Essex Police are currently at the scene of the crash in the eastbound carriageway on the A120.

National Highways said in a tweet the carriageway is blocked between Horsley Cross and Ramsey.

Carriageway blocked #A120 eastbound between B1035 (#HorsleyCross) and B1352 (#Ramsey), due to a collision involving 2 lorries near #Wix. Large oil spillage confirmed by @EssexPoliceUK



We'll keep you posted. Please expect delays. pic.twitter.com/In3Jv3gdN6 — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 8, 2022

There has also been a large oil spill as a result of the crash.

The extent on any injuries is not yet known.

