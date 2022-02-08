News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Major north Essex road blocked two lorries crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:20 PM February 8, 2022
A crash involving two lorries has left a key route in north Essex blocked.

Officers from Essex Police are currently at the scene of the crash in the eastbound carriageway on the A120. 

National Highways said in a tweet the carriageway is blocked between Horsley Cross and Ramsey. 

There has also been a large oil spill as a result of the crash.

The extent on any injuries is not yet known. 

