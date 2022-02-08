Major north Essex road blocked two lorries crash
Published: 8:20 PM February 8, 2022
A crash involving two lorries has left a key route in north Essex blocked.
Officers from Essex Police are currently at the scene of the crash in the eastbound carriageway on the A120.
National Highways said in a tweet the carriageway is blocked between Horsley Cross and Ramsey.
There has also been a large oil spill as a result of the crash.
The extent on any injuries is not yet known.
