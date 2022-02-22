Long delays on major north Essex road after three-vehicle crash

Long delays on the A120 near Colchester after a crash involving three vehicles - Credit: Archant Photographic 2010

A crash involving three vehicles is currently causing long delays on a stretch of the A120.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Ardleigh, near Colchester, shortly after 8.20am today, Tuesday, February 22.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that no one has been seriously injured as a result of the crash.

They also said they now need anyone who saw anything or has any dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information should call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number 183 of February 22.

You can also submit a report online or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

