The planned road closures as north Essex hosts the Women's Tour

Published: 12:42 PM October 4, 2021

The fifth stage of the Women's Tour is being held from Colchester to Clacton on Friday - Credit: Nick Butcher

A number of temporary road closures have been confirmed as the Women's Tour runs from Colchester to Clacton this Friday.

The world's top cyclists will set off on the 95km route from the recently-opened Colchester Northern Gateway Sports Park on Friday morning for the fifth stage of the race.

After leaving the sports park, riders will race through the town centre before heading to Ardleigh and Great Bromley.

They will then ride on to Clacton, via Elmstead Market, before completing a loop of Tendring district.

Large crowds have cheered on riders when the race has come to East Anglia in previous years - Credit: Nick Butcher

The fourth stage of the race is also being held in Essex — from Shoeburyness to Southend — while the sixth and final leg is running from Haverhill to Felixstowe in Suffolk.

Which roads will be closed in north Essex?

A rolling road closure will be in place along most of the route, meaning streets will be open either side of the event as riders head to the finish line.

In Clacton, a full road closure will be in place from 5am until 8pm along Marine Parade West and part of West Road to allow the finish line and event to be set up.

What are the expected timings for the race?