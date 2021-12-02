News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cyclist in 80s left with life-changing condition after Colchester crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:39 AM December 2, 2021
The collision happened near Colchester town centre, Essex Police said

The collision happened near Colchester town centre, Essex Police said - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist in his 80s who was injured in a crash in Colchester is no longer in a life-threatening condition but, police say, he has been left with life-changing injuries. 

The crash happened at the roundabout at the top of Balkerne Hill, near the junction with Crouch Street West, shortly after 11am on Tuesday, November 23. 

The collision involved a black Ford Ka and a grey bicycle. Police believe there were a number of witnesses.

The cyclist, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash. A spokesman for Essex Police has since said his injuries are life-changing.

Any witnesses to the collision are urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 396 of November 23.

Essex Police can be reached on 101, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.


Colchester News

