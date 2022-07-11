Woman left with possibly life-changing injuries after crash

A driver was left with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was left with possibly life-changing injuries after a vehicle crashed into a tree on a roundabout in Colchester.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the junction of Avon Way and St Andrews Avenue at about 3.50pm on Sunday, July 10.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries to her legs which have been described as possibly life-changing.

"She was taken to hospital for treatment.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting the reference number 892 of July 10.