Passenger left with serious injuries after car crashes into property
Published: 7:48 AM December 10, 2021
Updated: 8:18 AM December 10, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a property near Colchester town centre.
Police were called to East Street, which leads on to East Hill and High Street, at 3.53am on Friday.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area while the vehicle is recovered.
A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Essex Police warned on Twitter the road could be shut off into rush hour.
