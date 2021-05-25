Colchester services cancelled after train gets trapped on platform
Published: 12:26 PM May 25, 2021
Rail services between Colchester and Colchester Town have been cancelled after a points failure left a train trapped on the platform.
The noon service from Colchester Town to Colchester is still at the platform.
Network Rail engineers are en-route to the station.
Greater Anglia said that services may be cancelled, delayed or revised up until 2pm.
