Colchester services cancelled after train gets trapped on platform

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:26 PM May 25, 2021   
Some Greater Anglia 321 units will be converted to hydrogen power.

Train services are disrupted between Colchester and Colchester Town - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rail services between Colchester and Colchester Town have been cancelled after a points failure left a train trapped on the platform. 

The noon service from Colchester Town to Colchester is still at the platform. 

Network Rail engineers are en-route to the station. 

Greater Anglia said that services may be cancelled, delayed or revised up until 2pm. 




Essex Live
Colchester News

