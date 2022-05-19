News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ford Fiesta fails to stop at scene of crash with Jaguar

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:51 AM May 19, 2022
Police are appealing for information after a Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash with a Jaguar XF 

Police are appealing for information after a Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash with a Jaguar XF - Credit: Google Maps

The driver of a Ford Fiesta failed to stop at the scene of a crash with a Jaguar XF in Colchester.

A white Jaguar XF and a blue Ford Fiesta were involved in a crash at the junction of Straight Road and Ambrose Avenue at about 7.20pm on Tuesday, Essex Police said.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that no one was injured but the driver of the Fiesta failed to stop at the scene, instead they drove off along Straight Road toward Shrub End. 

The driver of the Fiesta has been described as white and in his early 20s. 

Anyone with any information or who has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crash number 1178344.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

