Four people taken to hospital after emergency services called to crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:09 AM May 9, 2022
Four people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Colchester

Four people have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Colchester. 

Officers from Essex Police were called to the crash in Berechurch Hall Road at about 6.40pm on Saturday, May 7. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Four people were taken to hospital. 

"Two of these had serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Our investigation into this collision is ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam or doorbell footage to get in touch."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 1070 of May 7. 

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

