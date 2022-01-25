News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Busy north Essex road blocked after three-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:40 AM January 25, 2022
The crash happened on a Suffolk road on Friday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Road in Colchester is currently blocked after a three-vehicle crash - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

A busy north Essex Road is currently blocked after a three-vehicle crash. 

Officers were called to the scene of the crash in Ipswich Road at about 8am this morning. 

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that officers were at the scene but could not offer any further details at this time. 

The extent of any injuries are not yet known. 

