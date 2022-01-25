Busy north Essex road blocked after three-vehicle crash

Ipswich Road in Colchester is currently blocked after a three-vehicle crash - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

A busy north Essex Road is currently blocked after a three-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash in Ipswich Road at about 8am this morning.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that officers were at the scene but could not offer any further details at this time.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.

