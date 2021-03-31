News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two rescued from cars following serious collision

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:51 AM March 31, 2021   
Mersea Road Colchester

The collision took place on Mersea Road in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Two people had to be rescued from their cars following a serious collision in Colchester. 

Emergency services were called to Mersea Road in the town shortly after 8.15pm on Tuesday, March 30.

Two people had been left trapped in their respective cars following the collision. 

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue released a man from one car and a woman from the other. 

They used specialist lifting and cutting equipment to release the casualties by 9.33pm and left them in the care of the East of England Ambulance Service. 

Crews from Colchester and Wivenhoe attended the incident.




