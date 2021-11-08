Updated
Colchester cyclist taken to hospital with head injuries after crash
Published: 10:57 AM November 8, 2021
Updated: 11:19 AM November 8, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A cyclist in their 20s was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Colchester last night.
Emergency services were called to the crash involving the cyclist and a black Octavia in Cowdray Avenue just before 5.45pm yesterday (Sunday, November 7).
A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the cyclist had been taken to hospital with head injuries.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent one ambulance and an ambulance officer.
One person was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care."
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.