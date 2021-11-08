News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Colchester cyclist taken to hospital with head injuries after crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:57 AM November 8, 2021
Updated: 11:19 AM November 8, 2021
A cyclist in their 20s was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Colchester last night. 

Emergency services were called to the crash involving the cyclist and a black Octavia in Cowdray Avenue just before 5.45pm yesterday (Sunday, November 7). 

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the cyclist had been taken to hospital with head injuries. 

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent one ambulance and an ambulance officer.

One person was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care." 

Colchester News

