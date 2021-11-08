Colchester cyclist taken to hospital with head injuries after crash

Updated

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist in their 20s was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Colchester last night.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving the cyclist and a black Octavia in Cowdray Avenue just before 5.45pm yesterday (Sunday, November 7).

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the cyclist had been taken to hospital with head injuries.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent one ambulance and an ambulance officer.

One person was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care."

