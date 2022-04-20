Woman on e-scooter fractures leg taking 'evasive action'

A woman has sustained a fractured leg after she collided with the kerb while taking evasive action to avoid a van - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has sustained a fractured leg after she collided with the kerb while taking evasive action to avoid a van in Colchester.

It was reported to Essex Police that the woman was driving an electric scooter and had moved to avoid a blue Volkswagen van as she rode along East Hill at about 5pm on Friday, April 1.

The woman, who is in her 40s, sustained a fractured leg after she collided with the kerb.

The blue Volkswagen van did not stop.

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crash reference number 1163735.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.