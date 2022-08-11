Woman taken to hospital with head injuries after e-scooter crash

A woman was taken to hospital with head injuries after being involved in an electric scooter crash.

The incident happened at about 4.40pm on Monday in Mersea Road, near to the junction of Napier Road, in Colchester.

A woman riding a turquoise Tier e-scooter crashed off Mersea Road.

She was taken to hospital with head injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 873 of August 8.