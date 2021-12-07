News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of A14 blocked due to crash between two vehicles

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:12 PM December 7, 2021
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Part of the A14, near Newmarket, has been blocked after a crash between two vehicles. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A crash between two vehicles has blocked part of the A14. 

Police were called to reports of a collision on the A14 eastbound, near Newmarket, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday [December 7]. 

The incident has caused one lane to be blocked and there are reports of coolant spillage on the road. 

There are not believed to be any serious injuries. 

Emergency services remain at the scene. 

On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports: “A lane is closed and traffic is queueing due to an accident on A14 eastbound from J37, A142 Fordham Road to J39, B1506 at Kentford. Lane one of three is closed.” 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

