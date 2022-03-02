News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
6 miles of congestion on A12 near Chelmsford after lorry sheds its load

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:00 PM March 2, 2022
Two lanes have been closed on the A12 after a lorry shed its load of rubble

Two lanes have been closed on the A12 after a lorry shed its load of rubble - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry has shed its load has causing six miles of congestion in the northbound carriageway of the A12 near Chelmsford in Essex. 

Two of the three lanes between Junction 13 at Heybridge and Junction 14 at Margaretting have been closed after a lorry shed its load of rubble on the carriageway between the two junctions. 

According to the AA Traffic Map, congestion in the northbound carriageway currently extends from near Brentwood to Margaretting. 

National Highways tweeted that the incident is causing a 30-minute delay.

Essex Police is currently on the scene.

A12
Essex Police
Essex
Essex News

