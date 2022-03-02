6 miles of congestion on A12 near Chelmsford after lorry sheds its load

Two lanes have been closed on the A12 after a lorry shed its load of rubble - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry has shed its load has causing six miles of congestion in the northbound carriageway of the A12 near Chelmsford in Essex.

Two of the three lanes between Junction 13 at Heybridge and Junction 14 at Margaretting have been closed after a lorry shed its load of rubble on the carriageway between the two junctions.

According to the AA Traffic Map, congestion in the northbound carriageway currently extends from near Brentwood to Margaretting.

National Highways tweeted that the incident is causing a 30-minute delay.

Lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed on the #A12 between J13 (#Heybridge) and J14 (#Margaretting) due to a lorry shedding its load of rubble on the carriageway. @EssexPoliceUK are on scene. There is 6 miles of congestion on approach causing 30 min delays above normal travel time. pic.twitter.com/KXBVacOX5E — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 2, 2022

Essex Police is currently on the scene.