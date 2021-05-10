News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans to double train services between Ipswich and Peterborough

Paul Geater

Published: 2:13 PM May 10, 2021   
Ely station

Ely station is at the heart of the cross-country route from Felixstowe to the midlands and north. - Credit: Paul Geater

Network Rail is to start a six-week consultation about improving the cross-country rail link from Ipswich to Peterborough. 

It is looking to spend hundreds of millions of pounds improving the track between Soham, on the line between Bury St Edmunds and Ely, and the three-way Ely North junction.

The proposals include doubling the track between Soham and Ely, and re-designing all the junctions and level crossings in the area so more trains can use them and travel faster over them.

The improvements would double the number of passenger trains between Ipswich and Peterborough to one an hour in each direction and doubling the number of freight trains to and from Felixstowe to two an hour.

People can have their say on the proposals by visiting the Network Rail website between May 24 and July 4 - the site is already live with details of the proposed changes.


