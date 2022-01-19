News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Greater Anglia could bring back more trains if passenger numbers rise

Paul Geater

Published: 5:07 PM January 19, 2022
Greater Anglia is to watch passenger numbers and could reinstate more trains. - Credit: Paul Geater

Bosses at Greater Anglia will  monitor passenger numbers to see if they need to put on more trains following the removal of the government's "work from home" advice from Thursday.

Asking people to work from home was a key element of the "Plan B" restrictions brought in during December and which the cabinet decided to drop from Thursday.

Over recent weeks Greater Anglia reduced the number of trains it runs because fewer people were travelling - but if numbers rise more could be reinstated.

A spokeswoman for the company said: "We will continue to monitor passenger numbers and make adjustments to our services as necessary. We want to provide a reliable and punctual service to our customers and also provide best possible value to taxpayers, as we are now funded entirely by the Government.

“Our aim is to match the services we provide with the level of demand for them, wherever possible. We are also reviewing our ongoing timetable plans in the light of the latest government announcement and we will continue to update our customers on any further changes that result from that review.”

