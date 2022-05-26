Escaped cows block traffic on A1065 in Suffolk
Published: 10:36 AM May 26, 2022
- Credit: Becky Aldrich
Police were called as cows escaped onto a busy road outside a Suffolk air base this morning.
The incident happened at about 7.15am on Thursday on the A1065 near RAF Lakenheath.
According to Suffolk police, the cows had escaped from a nearby field.
The farmer was called and the cows were moved on to another field off the road.
The road was reopened to drivers at 7.42am.
