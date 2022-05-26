Escaped cows block traffic on A1065 in Suffolk

10:36 AM May 26, 2022

Published: 10:36 AM May 26, 2022

Cows blocked the road near RAF Lakenheath this morning - Credit: Becky Aldrich

Police were called as cows escaped onto a busy road outside a Suffolk air base this morning.

The incident happened at about 7.15am on Thursday on the A1065 near RAF Lakenheath.

According to Suffolk police, the cows had escaped from a nearby field.

The farmer was called and the cows were moved on to another field off the road.

The road was reopened to drivers at 7.42am.

