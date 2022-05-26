News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Escaped cows block traffic on A1065 in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:36 AM May 26, 2022
Cows blocked the road near RAF Lakenheath this morning

Cows blocked the road near RAF Lakenheath this morning - Credit: Becky Aldrich

Police were called as cows escaped onto a busy road outside a Suffolk air base this morning.

The incident happened at about 7.15am on Thursday on the A1065 near RAF Lakenheath.

According to Suffolk police, the cows had escaped from a nearby field.

The farmer was called and the cows were moved on to another field off the road.

The road was reopened to drivers at 7.42am.

Suffolk Live News
Lakenheath News

